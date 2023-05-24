An incident of apparent domestic rage turned fatal when a man trapped and killed his ex-girlfriend in full view of the former couple’s 10-year-old child in Michigan over the weekend, authorities say.

Gregory Keyier-Deniro Davis, 44, stands accused of one count each of premeditated murder in the first degree, assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, felonious assault, and four counts of felony firearm second offense for killing Annie Salem Namou, 40, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

“She was the most caring/loving human being you could ever have met,” a friend of the woman wrote in her obituary comment section. “Her number one love was her daughter all she wanted to do was to make sure her beautiful princess wanted for nothing. Annie was very hard working and full of life. She will be missed but never forgotten. We love you Annie.”

Namou’s funeral was held Monday at the St. Joseph Chaldean Catholic Church.

The incident occurred on the morning of May 20 at the Legend Motors of Ferndale car dealership, where she worked in Royal Oak Township, law enforcement claims.

Around 8:40 a.m. on Saturday, the defendant allegedly followed his ex-girlfriend into the car dealership’s parking lot and used his vehicle to pin her vehicle and keep her from getting away.

The woman got out of her car and tried to flee, authorities say, but Davis first shot her with a 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun as she ran. Then he got closer and allegedly shot her again. The second shot was fired at close-range, the prosecutor’s office said.

The scene unfolded as the couple’s 10-year-old watched from the passenger seat of the victim’s vehicle, authorities say. After killing the woman, the defendant allegedly fired multiple shots at onlookers in the parking lot, authorities say. Davis is also alleged to have stolen the gun he used to kill the mother of his child.

Davis allegedly surrendered to police later that same day.

“This is a horrific and tragic incident,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald said in a statement. “Every month, an average of 70 women are shot and killed by an intimate partner in this country. This event occurred in a place of business where other employees were just a few feet away. My office has charged this individual with first-degree murder, the most serious charge under Michigan law, and we will vigorously prosecute this perpetrator for his alleged actions.”

The defendant was arraigned on Tuesday. He is being detained in the Oakland County Jail.

Davis faces life in prison without parole if convicted as charged. Michigan has no death penalty and is one of only three jurisdictions to have never executed a person since becoming part of the United States.

Law&Crime contacted the OCPO for additional information, but no response was immediately forthcoming.

