A Michigan mother allegedly tried to kill her 5-year-old daughter, who was found severely injured in the woods behind their home.

Christina Kay Crow was taken into custody this week and charged with one count of assault with intent to murder and one count of first-degree child abuse, court records show.

The investigation into Crow began on Monday, when deputies with the Benzie County Sheriff's Office responded to Crow's home on Lincoln Avenue in the Village of Thompsonville for a welfare check on the 40-year-old woman, according to a report from Traverse City NBC affiliate WPBN. The residence is located about 250 miles northwest of Detroit.

Authorities said that while they were at Crow's home, they became concerned about the well-being and whereabouts of her young daughter. It was not immediately clear what caused such concern.

Investigators at the scene searched the area for about an hour and a half before they found Crow's daughter in the woods behind Crow's house. Deputies said the child had sustained severe lacerations to her neck and face, the Benzie County Record Patriot reported.

Emergency medical personnel rushed the child to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for treatment. Due to the severity of her condition, the victim was later transferred to Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for more specialized treatment.

Authorities arrested Crow at the scene and transported her to Benzie County Jail. She appeared in Michigan's 85th District Court for her arraignment Wednesday, where a judge ordered her held on $1 million bond, records show.

Given the ongoing investigation and the victim's age, authorities have not released any additional information about the case.

Crow is currently scheduled to return to court for a probable cause hearing on May 7 and a preliminary exam on May 14.