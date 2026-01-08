A Kansas father and his girlfriend allegedly forced a 4-year-old girl to stand outside in the cold — wearing only her underwear as the rest of the family decorated the Christmas tree inside — because she wet herself, authorities say.

Brady Burr, 26, and Abby Bradstreet, 36, stand accused of child abuse and child endangerment, according to court records. A probable cause arrest affidavit said Burr dropped off the victim and her brother at their mother's home in Salina on Dec. 7. The kids had spent the day at Burr's home in McPherson.

Burr told the mother of the children that the girl peed her pants twice and she might have a rash on her bottom. The mother did not find a rash but saw bruises on her backside. Then she felt that the girl's feet were "red, almost purple, and super cold," the affidavit stated. The mom asked if she decorated the Christmas tree while at her father's but she said she "didn't deserve" to do so. Asked why that was the case, the girl responded she "got put on the porch by herself because she was bad" as the rest of the family set up Christmas decorations, cops wrote.

Per the affidavit, the girl also stated she was spanked with a spoon for peeing on herself.

Cops brought the kids in for interviews. The girl said Bradstreet made her stand outside on the porch wearing only her underwear. Her brother also said Burr and Bradstreet made the girl eat dinner in the bathtub. He estimated his sister was outside for 50 minutes while the victim said it was for five minutes. The suspects allegedly told the girl to stand and not move while she was on the porch.

Investigators say the temperatures were between 28 and 30 degrees that day.

Burr and Bradstreet were arrested on Dec. 11 and have since posted bond. Their next court dates are set for Tuesday.