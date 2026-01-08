A Florida man who pleaded no contest to the attempted murder of his wife is now in prison.

George Hachey, 75, entered his plea of no contest on Dec. 16, 2025, more than three years after he tried to kill his wife, 71-year-old Margery Greene, by stabbing her multiple times. Local news outlet Villages-News.com reported that Greene had filed for divorce days before the attack on Sept. 28, 2022. Greene survived the attempt on her life, which was followed by a failed suicide attempt by Hachey.

According to court documents reviewed by Law&Crime, Greene was able to call 911 to report the attack at 7:40 a.m. She told dispatchers that she thought Hachey had also tried to harm himself. Deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrived at the home in The Villages, Florida, and found Greene lying on the floor of the home's bedroom with "numerous stab wounds" to her "legs, abdomen, and chest." She begged the first deputy she saw, "Don't let me die."

Hachey was sitting in a recliner in the living room with a pocketknife in his lap. He was "covered in blood" and "unresponsive," but still breathing. Greene and Hachey were both taken to the hospital for treatment.

A deputy asked Greene if Hachey had said anything to her. She responded that he told her, "You've ruined my life, and now I'm going to end yours."

While at the hospital, a detective spoke with Hachey, who said, "I just tried killing my wife. I don't want help, I want to die."

Hachey was sentenced on Dec. 16, 2025, to 18 years in prison, with credit for time served. According to the Florida Department of Corrections, where he is now in custody, his scheduled release date is in September 2040.