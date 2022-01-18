 Frank Deleon Jr. Shot Diamond Alvarez 22 Times: Police
Skip to main content

17-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Shot Ex-Girlfriend 22 Times While She Was Walking Her Dog After She Learned He Was Cheating on Her

Alberto LuperonJan 18th, 2022, 3:58 pm
Booking photo of Frank Deleon Jr.

Frank Deleon Jr.

Grieving family members said that Diamond Alvarez, 16, was out walking the family dog when she was shot near their home. Now cops say they know who committed the murder.

Authorities claim the suspect, 17-year-old Frank Deleon, was in a relationship with both Alvarez and someone else, and that he killed her after she found out about him cheating. He shot her 22 times, and was packing his bags to flee, Harris County Assistant District Attorney Jim Leitner said in a motion for sufficient bail in Houston, Texas.

“Investigators learned Deleon was simultaneously in a romantic relationship with Mr. Alvarez and another female,” police said in a tweet on Tuesday. “When Ms. Alvarez learned of the other relationship, she met Deleon at the park where he shot her multiple times.”

Alvarez’s family previously said that the victim had been having an argument with someone they described as an ex-boyfriend. He texted her to come out and meet him while she was out walking her dog near home on Jan. 11, they said, according to Fox 7 Austin.

Cops credited witnesses and leads in helping authorities secure Deleon’s arrest on Monday night.

Family said they heard gunshots while Alvarez was out walking the dog. The canine returned without her, and they found her shot in the field, dying.

“My son found her,” mother Anna Machado said the outlet. “I tried CPR, and I couldn’t bring her back. I tried so hard to keep her alive. I couldn’t.”

Alvarez walked the family dog every day. Family said she was a sophomore at Madison High School. They described her as a straight-A student who played volleyball and basketball, and planned on going into cosmetology as a career, according to the outlet.

“She was working really hard in school to graduate, and she was getting there,” Machado said, according to The Associated Press. “And she didn’t get to graduate. She didn’t get her diploma. She didn’t get to be a mother, wedding, kids, nothing.”

Now the family is left grieving.

“HPD expresses its heartfelt condolences to Ms. Alvarez’s family and looks forward to following this case through the courts as we seek justice on her behalf,” officers said Tuesday. “We ask that the public continues to pray for the family and respects their privacy.”

Prosecutors requested that Deleon get a $250,000 bond. He has no attorney of record.

[Booking photo of Deleon via Houston Police Department; screenshot of Alvarez and her mother dancing via her family by way of KHOU]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Law&Crime:

You may also like: