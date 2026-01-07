A Connecticut teen is headed to prison after carrying out an "attempted execution" on his 16-year-old girlfriend — shooting her in the head following an argument — while she was FaceTiming a friend, according to prosecutors and court records.

Jayzon Gunter, 19, was sentenced to eight years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges of attempted first-degree assault and attempted third-degree strangulation, according to online court records. His charges were downgraded from attempted murder as part of a plea deal, with prosecutors initially accusing him of trying to kill his girlfriend following a fight over a phone call she made to his "babies mama," the Hartford Courant reports.

The victim was placed in a medically-induced coma after the shooting, which happened in September 2024. Gunter was 18 years old at the time.

His girlfriend's friend recorded his attack with her cellphone as the victim was FaceTiming her. Prosecutors said the footage showed Gunter holding a gun to his girlfriend's head before firing a single round.

A female witness who was at the residence where the shooting occurred reported hearing a "loud bang" before entering the room where the victim was and finding her spitting and vomiting up blood, the Courant reports. She was also bleeding from her head.

Another witness who spoke to police said Gunter wrapped a phone cord around his girlfriend's neck and allegedly tried strangling her to death before the shooting.

While at the hospital, the girlfriend told a nurse that the man who shot her went by "Rich Rack," which is an alias that Gunter uses, according to police. She also identified him by his first name.

Gunter was later found by police at another residence and arrested on an unrelated warrant. He admitted to being at the home where the shooting occurred but claimed he wasn't involved and only heard a "shot" come from the bedroom.

In addition to prison time, Gunter was ordered to serve three years of probation. He will serve an additional 12 years behind bars if he violates his probation.