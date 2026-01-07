A California man will spend nearly two decades behind bars for an inexplicable shooting during a house party that killed a father of two.

Late last year, Christopher Valdez, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in a plea deal with an agreed-upon punishment for the death of 22-year-old Andrew Valdez.

On Monday, he was sentenced to 26 years in prison by Fresno County Superior Court Judge Houry Sanderson, who did not deviate from the terms of the plea deal. The court, however, assessed a credit of nearly seven years already spent in pretrial detention — meaning Christopher Valdez's sentence going forward will be diminished by nearly one-third.

But during his sentencing hearing there was still ample drama.

As the proceedings began, the judge read out the facts of the case, according to a courtroom report by Fresno-based ABC affiliate KFSN.

"You're smiling now, Mr. Valdez," Sanderson told the convicted man. "I watched that smile on your face develop as I said those words because you know those are truths."

The punishment stems from the alcohol-infused shooting death of Andrew Valdez, who is no relation to the defendant.

On Feb. 2, 2019, the two men were drinking and talking when the killer pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots, according to a press conference covered by The Fresno Bee.

"They were both at a party, alcohol was being consumed, and for whatever reason, Christopher pulled out a handgun and began shooting, then fled," since-retired Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said.

Authorities later said both the victim and shooter had ties to gangs.

During the sentencing hearing, the slain man's stepfather expressed dissatisfaction with the path justice took in the case.

"The reality that my son, Andrew, will never return to us again has shattered our hearts forever," he said. "As it is written in the Old Testament of the Bible, an eye for an eye. My son's life for your son's life."

Immediately after the religious reference, the convicted killer got into a brief conversation with his lawyer. He appeared "flustered" by the victim's stepfather's comments, according to the local TV station.

Next, the defendant's sister took to the dais in his defense.

"Christopher is still being charged and accused for a crime he didn't do," she said — referencing a "lie-detector test" he passed.

After that, the judge felt the need to correct the killer's sister, saying that a witness at the party identified Valdez as the assailant.

"She's a liar," the sister shouted back — by then back in the gallery.

Then, the judge ordered the woman to leave the courtroom.

After the commotion died down, Sanderson imposed the formal sentence. The defendant kept his head high as his fate was sealed.

Finally, the judge took the opportunity to address the deceased man's family. She said: "He is gone in physical form, but he is with all of you for many, many years to come."