A Texas high school student let two teenagers he believed were his friends into his home only for them to shoot him in the back of the head and rob him, according to authorities and the victim's mother.

Two 16-year-old boys have been charged with murder for their alleged involvement in the death of 18-year-old Michael Spivey, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced. Both defendants were booked into Harris County's juvenile detention center.

On Dec. 26, 2025 — the day after Christmas — Spivey was at his home on the 17300 block of Edsall Drive in Spring, Texas, Gonzalez said. At some point, he left "to meet someone outside his home" and then returned "soon after accompanied by one or two other persons."

While authorities have not released the names of the two 16-year-old defendants, Spivey's mother, Vanessa Garcia, said her son considered them both friends.

"They said they needed help that night to come charge their phones, and he let them in," Garcia told Houston's ABC affiliate KTRK. "They took advantage of my son's kindness."

Spivey was shot in the back of the head inside his room, his mother added. There were reportedly no signs of forced entry or struggle in the home, and investigators worked to uncover what they believe happened.

Following the shooting, the two suspects reportedly went online and made "songs" about Spivey, "making fun of him" as if he were "a joke," Garcia said.

Months later, on Saturday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged one of the suspects, and on Monday, they arrested and charged the other. Garcia wants them to be prosecuted as adults.

"A juvenile is a child who doesn't know what they're doing yet," she told the local TV station. "They knew what they were doing. They went there with the intent to do it."