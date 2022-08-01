’14 Spent Shell Casings’ Found on Garage Floor After Suspect Called 911 on Himself and Admitted Shooting a Family Member ‘Too Many Times’: Sheriff

A 21-year-old man from Winter Haven, Florida, is accused of murdering a family member over the weekend by opening fire with a handgun in the garage of their residence more than a dozen times, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

After the gunshots and fatality were first reported by a neighbor on Sunday morning, Kyle Christopher Raemisch called 911 on himself, authorities allege.

“Just after 10:00 a.m. that morning, PCSO received two 911 calls about the incident: one call from a neighbor who called to report that the suspect was shooting a gun in the garage — while that caller was on the line with the dispatcher he reported seeing the victim deceased in the garage; and one call from the suspect stating he had shot the victim and that the victim was dead,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release on the case.

Authorities said that Raemisch used a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun to shoot a relative, though they did not specify how Raemisch and the victim are related. Investigators noted that Raemisch and the victim both lived in the residence where the killing took place.

The neighbor who claimed to witness the shooting said the suspect calmly closed the garage door and reentered the residence after executing the victim, according to the affidavit obtained by Law&Crime:

Investigation revealed the suspect and the victim are related and are the only two to occupy the residence. While on scene, contact was made with eye-witness, REDACTED. WITNESS stated he woke up at approximately 1000 hours, walked into his living room and opened his living room blinds. WITNESS stated a short time later he heard what sounded like gun shots coming from outside his residence. WITNESS stated he looked out of his blinds and observed the suspect standing over the victim and actively shooting the victim while on the ground. WITNESS stated the suspect “shot” approximately (ten) 10 times. WITNESS stated it appeared as if the suspect “executed the victim while standing over his body” which was lying on the garage floor. WITNESS stated the suspect finished shooting the victim then calmly walked back into the home and closed the door to the garage.

The same witness allegedly told investigators that Raemisch’s violent behavior and history of being “Baker Acted” was a topic of discussion over the course of a years-long friendship with the victim.

“WITNESS stated that he and the victim have had several conversations in the past about the violent and aggressive behavior of the suspect. WITNESS stated the victim had informed him that the suspect had been Baker Acted several times in the past due to his violent actions,” documents said (see here for more on the Baker Act).

The sheriff’s office said that 15 spent shells casings in total were found at the crime scene.

“Located on the floor of the garage were 14 spent shell casings. Located in the foyer directly in front of the garage door was 1 spent shell casing. In total, fifteen (15) spent shell casings were located at the scene,” the press release continued. “Located on the garage floor, the decedent was lying on his side with apparent gunshot wounds throughout his body. On the south end of the garage were two (2) apparent bullet holes to a garage door. Next to the door was a surfboard with apparent entry bullet holes. Both the door and the surfboard were directly behind the decedent’s body.”

Investigators said that the suspect made incriminating admissions while on the phone with a dispatcher during a 911 call. They allege that Raemisch admitted he shot the relative in the head and opened fire “too many times.”

“When asked why he shot the victim, the suspect stated ‘Because of the money,'” the sheriff’s office continued. “The suspect stated he has been held hostage for far too long.”

A second witness said she heard the suspect say “Put me in handcuffs and put me in the back of your car” when law enforcement arrived at the scene.

Authorities said that the defendant asked for a lawyer as he was read his Miranda rights at the scene.

Polk County Jail records list Raemisch as not eligible for bond. He is charged with first-degree murder, which the sheriff’s office notes is a capital felony.

Court records say that Raemisch’s initial appearance was scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Read the affidavit below:

[Image via Polk County Jail]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]