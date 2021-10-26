13-Year-Old Charged with Murdering ‘Kind-Hearted’ Woman at Her Home

A 13-year-old has just been accused of murdering a beloved Indiana woman. The teen killed Antonia “Toni” Macri-Reiner, 69, during a suspected break-in earlier this month, said The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office in a WXIN a report on Tuesday. Authorities did not name the teen.

Cops in Indianapolis, Indiana, said they got dispatched to the 1200 block of Windsor Street about a person being shot. They found a woman—reportedly identified as Reiner—injured. First responders took her to a hospital in critical condition, but she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, officers said.

Cops were sketchy on the details in their Oct. 11 press statement, saying they arrested a male juvenile. They did not say for what, however.

“Homicide detectives continued their investigation and were able to arrest an alleged juvenile suspect,” cops said at the time. “On October 10, 2021, Homicide Detectives arrested a juvenile for his involvement in this case. The Marion County Prosecutors Office (MCPO) will review the case and determine a final charging decision.”

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.

Locals remembered Reiner, warmly.

“If you can’t be safe in your own home, then where can you safe?” friend Martha Latta told WTHR. “She had a grandbaby on the way. I mean she loved her grandchildren so much. She was so kind-hearted. She was really open to meeting people and really open to being involved in the neighborhood.”

Marci-Reiner, a hypnotherapist, had moved for the neighborhood two years before, Latta told The Indianapolis Star. She was very social, often volunteering in neighborhood events. Latta said that more than once, she would try to introduce Macri-Reiner to a new neighbor, but Marci-Reiner had already met the person.

Antonia Macri-Reiner, who was shot Sunday, was described as a “wonderful lady,” who made a point to introduce herself to everyone. https://t.co/CPMfmevBPe — IndyStar (@indystar) October 12, 2021

“She was always there for people,” friend Beckie Kern told the outlet as neighbors attended an Oct. 12 vigil outside her home.

