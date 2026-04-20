A 1-month-old Florida boy died suffering from bruises, scratches and lacerations all over his body less than a week after child services checked on the boy and found him uninjured, cops say.

Now his parents, 21-year-old Ashton Kurant and 22-year-old Gabriella Daniels, stand accused of child abuse with great bodily harm and child neglect.

According to a probable cause arrest affidavit reviewed by Law&Crime, Daniels found the boy unresponsive shortly before noon Thursday at their apartment in the 6600 block of 5th Avenue North. Paramedics rushed to the scene to try to save the boy's life, but they pronounced him dead around 12:30 p.m.

Authorities noted the boy had multiple bruises along his hairline as well as several scratches and lacerations throughout his body.

After receiving their Miranda warnings, both parents claimed not to know how the boy suffered his injuries despite being his sole caregivers. Per cops, the couple gave "inconsistent statements" regarding feeding and changing times. Kurant also allegedly admitted to using marijuana while caring for the boy, who has not been publicly identified.

The Department of Children and Families is "involved" with the family and said the child did not have any injuries on April 10, just six days before his death, the affidavit stated.

Police are still trying to determine the cause and manner of the boy's death pending an autopsy. The suspects could face additional charges once the autopsy results come back. The affidavit did not detail how authorities believe the boy suffered the injuries.

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Kurant and Daniels remain in the Pinellas County Jail on a $750,000 bond. A future court date was not listed.