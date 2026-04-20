A North Carolina woman is fighting for her life after her boyfriend "doused" her with gasoline and then tried to burn the 36-year-old alive — setting her arms, legs, chest, and back ablaze inside a locked house, cops and her family say.

Franklin Faircloth, 29, of Roseboro, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree arson, first-degree burglary, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, and misdemeanor crime of domestic violence in connection with the April 12 fire attack.

His girlfriend is currently in a trauma center with burns over approximately two-thirds of her body. Her family tells local ABC affiliate WTVD that the prognosis is not good; the Sampson County District Attorney's Office says it will charge Faircloth with first-degree murder if she does not survive.

While the victim was identified by the Sampson County Sheriff's Office, her name is being withheld by Law&Crime at the request of her family.

"Someone tried to kill my sister last night," the victim's sibling wrote in a Facebook post. "She was doused in gas, set on fire and locked in a building."

The victim told police that Faircloth allegedly "forced his way into her home and doused her in gasoline, then set her on fire," before fleeing on a bicycle. He also allegedly set the victim's home on fire.

"The defendant unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did maliciously burn the dwelling house inhabited by [the victim]," an arrest warrant says. "At the time of the burning, [the victim] was in the dwelling house."

The warrant alleges that Faircloth set "both arms, legs, chest, and back" of the victim on fire. He was arrested on April 13 and appeared in court Thursday in Sampson County, where he was denied bond.

"We have also experienced such a roller coaster of emotions," the sister said on Facebook. "We were in court when her attacker was denied bond. That alone has given us so much comfort. We've spent so much time in the hospital I struggle to remember what day it is."

Numerous friends and relatives have been posting messages showing support for the victim in the wake of what happened. One person wrote, "Babygirl keep fighting and come home to us!!!"

Another person said, "I just can't get [the victim] off of my mind. Just thinking about what she had to endure, hurts my heart. I met her through my job … She has always been so sweet and respectful to me. Please, pray for her."

Faircloth is due to appear in court again on May 8.