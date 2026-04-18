A Florida woman was recently arrested for repeatedly attacking her 12-year-old son after he suspected her of cheating on his stepfather, according to Sunshine State law enforcement.

Lucianny Lizbeth Luna, 32, stands accused of one count of child abuse resulting in no harm, Miami-Dade County court records show.

The defendant was arrested on Thursday after her son complained to school officials about injuries caused by his mother, according to a criminal complaint and arrest affidavit obtained by Law&Crime.

A responding officer and child protective services official responded to the school, and police took note of "a contusion with lacerations on his left face next to his left eye." The boy told authorities the injuries had been sustained the day before when his mother hit him.

"The defendant picked him up from school," the charging document reads. "The defendant then began to drive him in his stepfather's vehicle to the Gwen Cherry Park to meet for practice. The defendant was on the phone talking to who he believed [was a] male his mother was cheating with."

The child said the car ride turned violent when his mother told the man "she was taking him to the park to play," but that he interrupted to correct her and say: "I'm not going to play, it's just so the coach can go to pick me up," according to the Miami Police Department.

"The defendant then struck the victim in the face with her right hand, slapping him in the middle of his face," the police officer wrote. "I observed a small bruise in between his eyebrows. The defendant then grabbed his hair, pulled it, and struck him on the back of his head, approximately eighteen to nineteen times, with a small glass bottle."

The boy, however, said he did not have an injury on the back of his head from the bottle, but that "it was sore."

"The victim stated that after he was hit, he felt in shock and froze for a moment, and the defendant began to shake him," the charging document continues. "The victim stated that when they were closer to his residence, she then attempted to slash him with her keys. The victim tried to deflect the strike, but the key stabbed him in his right palm. I observed a small laceration to his right palm."

After entering the residence, the child told his stepfather "the defendant was on the phone with the other man," police said. The stepfather then said something to the effect of: "I'm tired of you doing this, and instructed the victim to go take a shower."

After the boy took a shower, his stepfather asked him to "come back and repeat what he had told him earlier."

"While the victim was mid-sentence, the defendant struck the victim on the left side of his face, causing an injury near his eye," the complaint goes on. "The defendant then slammed the victim against the wall. The victim began to run away from the defendant, but then [his mother] grabbed the victims towel, holding him back."

Then, the stepfather intervened to hold Luna back, allowing the boy to run to his room and close the door, according to the complaint.

The defendant then allegedly issued a series of threats.

"The defendant was outside of his door yelling to the victim I want to kill you," the complaint reads. "You're not my son. Come out the door, and I'll kill you with anything I have. The victim then called his aunt."

During their Instagram call, the boy showed his aunt his injuries and asked her to contact his grandparents so they could pick him up.

"The victim stated he was in fear for his life and that he wanted to call 911, but he was scared," the police officer wrote. "I observed a contusion around the victim's left eye with several small lacerations and a small bruise on his mid back."

The aunt would go on to corroborate the boy's story, including the injury to the child's left eye, according to the police department.

Later, police contacted Luna about the incident.

"The defendant admitted to hitting the victim several times on the back, once with an open hand and could not recall the subsequent strikes," the charging document reads. "She denied hitting him in the face or on the back of his head."

The defendant was subsequently arrested and booked in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. On Friday, she posted $5,000 bond. Court records do not currently show any scheduled hearings.