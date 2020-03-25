Woman Shot and Killed Her Border Patrol Agent Husband at a Hotel in Texas: Police

Police in San Antonio, Texas investigate a marriage that ended in violence. Sherry Marburger, 47, shot and killed her husband Jon Marburger, 47, at a La Quinta Inn, according to cops in a KSAT report. A spokesperson for Customs and Border Protection identified the victim as U.S. Border Patrol agent, who worked in that role for 21 years.

Police say that the suspect called 911 a little before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Sherry Marburger said that a man in the room with her was shot, they said. Jon Marburger had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, and was sent to the hospital in critical condition. He was later declared dead.

SAPD spokesperson Officer Alisia Pruneda said that shooter and victim were from out of town. She later added more detail, saying they were from the border area. They possibly lived in Laredo, she said according to KSAT.

First look at Sherry Marburger, accused of murdering her husband at a Stone Oak hotel yesterday #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/ZLsqxUJxtk — Dillon Collier (@dilloncollier) March 25, 2020

“But it was just kind of weird that it was just out of nowhere,” a hotel guest told KENS5. He said he was in the shower, and that he did not hear the gunshots. He said he later found the defendant’s dog in the hallway. This hotel guest said he gave the canine to cops. Pruneda said that officers gave a pet dog to Animal Care Services, according to KSAT.

Police said that it seemed like the Marburgers were the only people in the room during the shooting.

Online Bexar County records viewed by Law&Crime show no attorney of record for Sherry Marburger. She has a court hearing scheduled for May 13. The defendant remains at Bexar County jail in lieu of $150,000 for one count of first-degree murder.

[Screengrab via KENS5]