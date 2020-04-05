Woman Charged with Manslaughter After Allegedly Hitting Elderly Patient Who Wasn’t Social Distancing

The other shoe dropped for Cassandra Lundy, 32. Police are now blaming her for the death of fellow hospital patient Janie Marshall, 86, last week.

From New York Police Department Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison:

Lundy allegedly pushed an 86-year-old woman, knocking her to the ground at Woodhull Hospital, resulting in her demise. Today, Lundy was charged with Manslaughter. Keep up the great work and PLEASE stay safe. — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) April 2, 2020

The trouble started March 28. Lundy and Marshall were both visiting Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn, according to police sources cited by The New York Daily News. Officers said that the defendant hit the victim in the head for standing too close, knocking Marshall to the ground. Authorities attributed this to concerns about social distancing during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Neither woman was in the hospital for the disease. Officials cited by NBC New York suggested that “you can infer” this happened because of fears of the virus.

At first, Lundy was only issued a summons for disorderly conduct, but Marshall passed away less than four hours after the alleged attack. Now, the defendant is charged in her death after authorities performed an autopsy.