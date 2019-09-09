Uber Driver Canned After Admitting on Camera That She Discriminated Against Gay Couple

A now-former Uber driver was canned after admitting on camera that she, a self-identified Christian, was booting a gay couple from her vehicle because she “didn’t believe in that.”

An Uber spokesman has said in a statement that the company “does not tolerate discrimination in any form and we have been in contact with this rider,” and that the company had “removed the driver’s access to the app as soon as we were made aware of this incident,” the New York Post reported.

The story first made waves on Friday, when Facebook user Kristin Michele (also ID’d elsewhere as Kristin Gauthier) posted video of the incident that occurred in Cynthia’s car. Michele said that Cynthia “picked me up as my uber driver. We took off. I gave my girlfriend [Jenn Mangan] a kiss on the cheek and she pulled the car over and said ‘you need to get out of my car.'”

“I asked why. She said ‘I won’t have that in my car.’ I asked what she was referring to. She said ‘you need to get out of my car because you are gay,'” Michele’s Facebook post continued. She also shared video to back it up. You can watch video of the incident above.

When the driver was asked if she was kicking the couple out because they were gay, the driver said “Yes, I am. Yes. Get out.”

According to NJ.com, Michele and Mangan were heading to a Zac Brown Band concert in Camden when Cynthia ejected them from the vehicle. After the driver pulled over and demanded that the couple exit the vehicle, Michele and Mangan ended up walking back home and taking a train to the concert instead.

The driver claimed that she could “reject any ride that [she] want[ed] to.” Uber has proven otherwise.

Michele reacted to the Uber move by praising the ride-sharing company’s swift response.

Uber has been outstanding in dealing with this matter so quickly. They reached out immediately following my complaint,” Michele posted on Facebook. “Please do not blame Uber for this woman’s behavior. Thank you so much for the outstanding support from so many people! We know there are far more good people in this world than not. Keep spreading the love. ❤️”

[Image via NJ.com screengrab]