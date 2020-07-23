Three Men Charged in Murders of Georgia Stepsisters

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on Thursday charges against three men in the May double murder of Vanita Richardson, 19, and Trevena Clarece Campbell, 31. The defendants are Desmond Lavonta Brown, 28, Devin Lashawn Watts, 36, and Christopher Leedarius Pullen, 23.

Investigators did not publicize an alleged motive.

Authorities have said the sisters were thrown off the Etowah Bridge in the city of Rome. Bags were over their heads.

“Remember her for the beauty that she looked like,” Richardson’s mother, Vanita Allen, said to WSB-TV. “Remember her for that beautiful smile.”

“They were very, very close,” said Campbell’s mother Donna Campbell, according to 11 Alive. “Very, very close.”

“Vanita will be remembered for being a fun-loving, humble, and motivated student who was making strong plans for her future,” Floyd County Schools said about Richardson.

The GBI said they also recovered Richardson’s missing gold 1997 Toyota Corolla in the city of South Fulton.

Brown is charged with two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, possession of firearm by first offender probationer, theft by taking, three counts of tampering with evidence, false statements and writings, and two counts of abandonment of a dead body.

Watts is charged with two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, possession of firearm by convicted felony, theft by taking, three counts of tampering with evidence, false statements and writing, and two counts of abandonment of a dead body.

Pullen is charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of abandonment of dead body, three counts of tampering with evidence, theft by taking, and false statements and writings.

They are at Floyd County Jail. Brown and Watts were previously arrested in connection to the case last May but were not charged with murder. Brown allegedly resisted authorities who were executing a search warrant on his vehicle, and Watts allegedly tried to hide a .380 caliber Glock, according to Rome News-Tribune.

