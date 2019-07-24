Three Charged In Connection with Viral Disneyland Brawl (WATCH)

Three people, all related, have been charged over a now-viral Disneyland brawl that was captured on video earlier this month.

Avery Desmond Edwin Robinson, 35, of Las Vegas, was arrested on Tuesday– along with his sister, Nicole Robinson, 40, and her husband Daman Petrie, 44, both of Compton– in connection with the violent brawl that took place in Disneyland’s Toon Town on July 6.

Robinson is considered the main instigator, and is facing five felony charges and nine misdemeanors for allegedly attacking his sister, brother-in-law, and girlfriend, endangering his children and three other children who were with the family, and threatening to kill members of his family as he left the Disneyland parking lot. He’s also been accused of assaulting a Disneyland employee with his vehicle after being escorted out of the park.

According to prosecutors, in the video, Robinson can be heard shouting “I’m ready to go to jail tonight,” and referencing a Southern California gang.

He’s been charged with felony domestic battery and felony assault with force likely to produce “great bodily injury on a woman with whom he was in a dating relationship.” Additionally, Robinson is facing one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon and two felony counts of criminal threats. He’s also facing five counts of misdemeanor battery and four misdemeanor counts of child abuse and endangerment. If convicted on all counts, Robinson could be facing up to seven years and 4 months of jail time.

For her alleged involvement in the brawl, Andrea Robinson faces a maximum of two and a half years on four misdemeanor charges of battery and one misdemeanor charge of assault. Daman Petrie has also been charged for allegedly punching Avery Robinson’s girlfriend in the face during the melee and is facing up to six months behind bars..

Several other park guests tried to step in and stop the fighting during the course of the video. One guest even put Avery Robinson in a chokehold, while another attempted to get the children involved out of danger.

In response to the case, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said: “The Orange County District Attorney’s Office does not tolerate domestic violence or child endangerment anywhere.” According to a press release from the Orange County DA office, Deputy District Attorney Elizabeth Nevers of the Family Protection Unit is prosecuting this case.

[Photo via SJP35 Productions Screenshot]