There’s Been an Arrest in Death of Professional Poker Player Whose Body Was Found Burned

Police say that there has been an arrest in the death of Susie Zhao, a 33-year-old professional poker player whose body was found burned on July 13. A man was detained at about 9 a.m. Friday after a vehicle stop, White Lake Township police said in an Associated Press report.

The suspect was described as a 60-year-old, according to ABC News. The FBI told cops that they’d found a vehicle belonging to the man.

It is unclear what charges the suspect will face, or what role he allegedly played in Zhao’s death.

“The complaint will be forwarded to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s office review,” Detective Lt. Christopher Hild said.

Zhao, known professional as “Susie Q,” had recently moved from California back to Michigan to live with family. She was found dead on July 13 at a recreational area in the Pontiac Lake Recreation Area. Officials were looking into whether her apparent homicide was tied to her life as a poker player.

Friends didn’t report her having any personal issues, but then again, she was very private, even to them.

“She did not let on if there were any problems in her life,” friend Meredith Rogowski said according to The Detroit Free Press. “That was common. She was very good at concealing anything — concealing her hand as you’d say.”

