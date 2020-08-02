‘I’m a White Supremacist’: Man Goes on Trump Rant, Slaps Woman, Then Gets Choked (VIDEO)

A self-proclaimed white supremacist in Florida attacks an innocent woman after praising Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/vCec0xn87S — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 1, 2020

We pretty much have no words for an incident caught on tape in Sarasota County, Florida, but we’ll try. A man went on a curse-laden rant, saying he’s a white supremacist, and talking about President Donald Trump. Things escalate very quickly as he slapped a woman in the face, and apparently followed up with a punch. Bystanders intervened, however, and took him down.

The man was identified as Nicholas Aaron Schock, 36. He was booked into the Sarasota County jail on a count each of battery, and disturbing the peace. It is unclear if he has an attorney at this time. Records viewed by Law&Crime show the Wachula-resident was arrested Friday in the city of Nokomis. He was held on $620 bond.

In the video, the man identified as Schock demands “Call Donald Trump.” He goes on like that.

“I’m a white supremacist,” he said. “The Aryan nation will rule the world!” he yells at the camera. “People covered in tattoos are going to be my closest relatives, I promise you.”

“Hey, we’ve got children in here,” a bystander said.

“I don’t give a fuck,” the suspect said. “Call Donald Trump, please.”

A bystander in a light cyan shirt tries to lead him off.

“Do you know Donald Trump?” the suspect said. “If you don’t know Donald Trump, I’m not going nowhere. I will butt-fuck this bitch on the table right now.”

He ambled off, and a woman stepped in front of him with her arms spread. The woman apparently said something about there being kids there, but the suspect then slapped her in the face. Bystanders rushed the man, and took him down. One of them cinched in a chokehold.

