‘That’s Not Normal’: Florida Mom Allegedly Showed Up to Middle School Wearing Boxing Glove, Joined Daughter in Attacking Other Student

A woman in Duval County, Florida allegedly attacked a middle school student while wearing a boxing glove. Edith Riddle, 34, was arrested Thursday, records show.

The defendant allegedly forced herself into her daughter’s apparent feud with another girl. Riddle and her child had met with the vice principal at Dupont Middle School, according to the arrest report obtained by First Coast News. But the girl allegedly then confronted the other child in the cafeteria. A fight ensued, with Riddle’s daughter allegedly pushing the other student to the ground.

It’s a truism that most mothers would do anything for their kids, but judging by the claims, the defendant could stand to dial it back a little. She allegedly joined in the attack, punching the other girl. A witness noted that Riddle seemed to be wearing a boxing glove on her left hand. The defendant had allegedly showed up to the school wearing the glove, and claimed she could not remove it because it had been superglued to her wrist.

The other child sustained scrapes to her knees and forearms. Riddle faces a count of child abuse with a personal/special weapon.

Records show the local public defender’s office represents her. They did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment. Riddle bonded out of the Duval County Jail on Saturday.

The other child’s mother blamed both the defendant and the school.

“I put the school at blame just as much as her because had they escorted the lady off the property when they showed up to the school in boxing gloves–that’s not normal,” Crystal Wiltsee told Action News Jax.

