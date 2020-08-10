Texas Trooper Told Woman There Was a Warrant Out for Her Arrest, Then Sexually Assaulted Her: Prosecutors

A Texas state trooper allegedly sexually assaulted a woman he pulled over for a traffic stop. Prosecutors in Houston say the incident happened Friday, according to Click 2 Houston. Now the Texas Department of Public Safety is starting the procedure to oust Lee Boykin, 31.

The defendant pulled over a woman and another person when the two were pulling into a motel, authorities said. He allegedly gave her a written warning, but told her to get into the front passenger seat of his marked patrol vehicle. Boykin allegedly said there was a warrant out for the woman’s arrest. He drove her to a parking lot, and sexually assaulted her, according to the alleged account from the woman. The defendant allegedly put his hand on his gun, and told her to run.

According to officials, Boykin insisted the encounter with the woman was consensual. He allegedly denied coercing her. But they didn’t believe him: He is now charged with aggravated assault assault.

The purported reason behind the traffic stop was for failing to use a turn signal, according to ABC 13. The woman reported the alleged sexual assault from a local fast food restaurant, authorities said.

Records viewed by Law&Crime show that he bonded out of Harris County Jail on $100,000.

DPS said in a statement to Click 2 Houston that it took away his authority, and told him to give up department property in his possession. They moved forward to fire Boykin. The agency said he worked with them for about four years. They announced they are working with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, and will refer follow up questions to them.

Law&Crime could not reach his attorney of record as of press time. An arraignment is set for December 8.

[Screengrab via KPRC]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]