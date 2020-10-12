Teen Says Two Girls Spit on Him, Called Him a Racist for Wearing ‘Keep America Great’ Hat (VIDEO)

A teen in West Jordan, Utah says he was bullied for wearing a “Keep America Great” Trump hat. Braxton McElhaney, 15, told KUTV in a Monday report that two girls took off his cap, stomped his glasses, tossed his American flag face mask in the dumpster, and spit on his face.

“The two girls, they kept antagonizing me, calling me a racist,” he said. “Saying I looked retarded, and calling me a white supremacist, white privilege, because I was wearing my Trump hat.”

The incident happened on Sept. 3. KUTV released video of the confrontation. Excerpts show one of the girls holding his hat. In another part of the video, the other girl mocked McElhaney, who had saliva on his face.

“It brings me to tears every time I watch it,” his mother Meshyalah McElhaney said. “I can’t believe that people who are on that side and try to push love and acceptance and toleration of other people, and then they are so against somebody who is just a patriot.”

The Jordan School District said the manner was addressed immediately. Law enforcement looked into it. Now the McElhaney family says charges are being filed. The West Jordan Police Department declined to comment to Law&Crime, saying this was a juvenile case, but did add that it was sent to prosecutors for screening.

“Jordan School District does not tolerate or condone the type of behavior seen in this video,” the school district said in a statement. “Our schools stand for respect and inclusion where all are free to learn and work in a safe, welcoming environment without judgment. His situation was immediately investigated with the support and involvement of law enforcement. Swift, appropriate disciplinary action was taken following district protocol.”

“If they were just to sit down and talk with someone and learn about the other side and the other parties, then there would be a lot more understanding, and less hate from one side towards another,” Braxton McElhaney said.

Update – October 12, 11:36 a.m.: We added a response from the West Jordan Police Department.

