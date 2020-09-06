Ships at ‘Trump Boat Parade’ Created Large Waves Amid Sinkings: Deputies

Deputies in Travis County, Texas have followed up on the chaos at the “Trump Boat Parade” on Lake Travis. In their final count, they said they got reports of five boats sinking during the event: three were towed out, and two remained submerged, authorities said in an update on Sunday.

.@TravisCoSheriff says it did not find any evidence of foul play. Here’s the full press release: pic.twitter.com/I9TcfeYCRk — Pattrik Perez (@PattrikPerez) September 6, 2020

Officials reported getting 15 distress calls, and three other reports from a local towing company of boats taking on water. In the end, however, they said things were resolved with no injuries, let alone deaths.

Authorities also said that a number of the ships involved created huge waves amid the sinkings. Weather conditions were calm, but “when the large number of boats began moving together, the wakes generated large waves in areas where participating boats were dense.”

Investigators said they found no evidence of foul play.

Rough waters on Lake Travis as hundreds of boats in Trump boat parade. Several swaamped. #Statesman @bobphoto pic.twitter.com/DPpKKhgljF — bobphoto (@bobphoto) September 5, 2020

The full extent of the damage was immediately unclear on Saturday.

Everything really is bigger in Texas! Take a look at the hundreds of boats gathered on Lake Travis right now for a boat parade honoring President @realDonaldTrump! Senate District 24 supports our President! #TrumpBoatParade #txlege pic.twitter.com/zvZHT8EjtO — Dawn Buckingham (@DrBuckinghamTX) September 5, 2020

TCSO responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during the Trump parade on Lake Travis. Several boats did sink. — Travis County SO (@TravisCoSheriff) September 5, 2020

