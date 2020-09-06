Watch Our Live Network Now

Ships at ‘Trump Boat Parade’ Created Large Waves Amid Sinkings: Deputies

Alberto LuperonSep 6th, 2020, 6:55 pm

Deputies in Travis County, Texas have followed up on the chaos at the “Trump Boat Parade” on Lake Travis. In their final count, they said they got reports of five boats sinking during the event: three were towed out, and two remained submerged, authorities said in an update on Sunday.

Officials reported getting 15 distress calls, and three other reports from a local towing company of boats taking on water. In the end, however, they said things were resolved with no injuries, let alone deaths.

Authorities also said that a number of the ships involved created huge waves amid the sinkings. Weather conditions were calm, but “when the large number of boats began moving together, the wakes generated large waves in areas where participating boats were dense.”

Investigators said they found no evidence of foul play.

The full extent of the damage was immediately unclear on Saturday.

