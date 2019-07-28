Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein Was Cosmopolitan‘s ‘Bachelor of the Month’ in 1980

Some things age worse than others. Case in point: That time Cosmopolitan magazine named convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein “Bachelor of the Month.”

The post from July 1980 hypes up Epstein, then 27, as a financial strategist who “talks only to people who make over a million a year!” Any “cute Texas” girls were asked to write in.

The Daily Beast rediscovered this post. The outlet said Cosmopolitan representatives didn’t return messages. The magazine’s parent company Hearst didn’t immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.

Epstein pleaded not guilty this month to new federal charges of sex trafficking. Allegations stem from behavior allegedly happening in New York and Florida between 2002 and 2005. He harmed dozens of girls, prosecutors said. The ultra-wealthy financier previously reached a sweetheart deal with the office of then U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta, in exchange for the defendant pleading guilty to lesser crimes in state court. He spent only 13 months in jail in a very cozy work release situation. The punishment didn’t cover the scope of his alleged wrongdoing.

“This was not a ‘he said, she said’ situation,” said retired Palm Beach Police Chief Michael Reiter in a Miami Herald report that exposed the agreement. “This was 50-something ‘shes’ and one ‘he’ — and the ‘shes’ all basically told the same story.”

Over the years, people have been trying to dig up prior instances of alleged sexual abuse.

Epstein worked at the prestigious Dalton School in the mid-1970s. Students from back then didn’t allege illegal activity, but they remember that he skirted certain lines.

“It was just kind of a general circle of girls,” Scott Spizer, Dalton class of 1976, told NPR in a July 19 report.. “He was much more present amongst the students, specifically the girl students, during nonteaching hours … it seemed just, it was kind of inappropriate.”

In a 2009 deposition, Epstein denied having sexual contact with the female students while a teacher. From court documents obtained by the Beast.

Q. Did you have any sexual contact with any of the girls that you were teaching at Dalton? A. While I was a teacher? Q. Well, let’s start with that question, yes. A. No. Q. How about after? A. Not that I remember.

