Police Name NBC Affiliate’s Security Guard Arrested in Alleged Murder at ‘Patriot Rally’

UPDATE: Matthew Dolloff (DOB 03-07-1990) is being held for Investigation of First Degree Murder in connection w/the shooting that occurred yesterday at 10 W. 14th Ave. This remains an active investigation; any additional updates will be released as it becomes available. #Denver https://t.co/1Y7Yw7stL0 pic.twitter.com/Va3Lvc1CwT — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 11, 2020

Denver police have identified their suspect in the shooting death that happened Saturday amid dueling right-wing and left-wing rallies. Matthew Dolloff, 30, is being held for investigation of first-degree murder, cops said in an update Sunday.

A Denver Post journalist said they witnessed the incident. A man participating at a “Patriot Rally” sprayed mace at another individual, who then fatally shot him with a handgun outside the Denver Art Museum. The shooting happened amid dueling demonstrations: a “Patriot Rally” and a “BLM-Antifa Soup Drive.” The victim was identified by his mother as Lee Keltner, and she said that “a person on the BLM and Antifa side went up to him said a few nasty words then shot him in the head.”

Police originally said Saturday that they had two suspects in custody, but later only had one. They identified the remaining person as a “a private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa.”

BREAKING: I saw at least one person shot as the rally was ending. I heard one gun shot. At least one person being arrested nearby #9News pic.twitter.com/N75X0WXSAf — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) October 10, 2020

In a story Saturday, 9News identified the private security guard as a man they contracted through Pinkerton.

“It has been the practice of 9NEWS for a number of months to contract private security to accompany staff at protests,” they wrote. The other person taken into custody was one of their producers, who was later released when police determined this individual not to be involved.

UPDATE: Matthew Doloff, 30, is being held at the Denver Downtown Detention Center on suspicion of first degree murder. He has not been formally charged. https://t.co/Tr6rjYdUss — 9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) October 11, 2020

The NBC affiliate did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment on Sunday.

[Mugshot via Denver Police Department]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]