Police Lieutenant Allegedly Killed His Ex-Wife, Injured Her Boyfriend While Kids Were in Home

A lieutenant with the Newark Police Department was arrested early Monday morning for allegedly killing his ex-wife and wounding her boyfriend. His name is John Formisano, 24-year veteran of the force, according to NJ.com.

The Morris County Prosecutors Office was somewhat reserved with details in an initial news release. They said one woman died, and a man sustained a “serious injury.” Their names were not immediately released.

#njmornings Morris County Prosecutor confirms the fatality of one adult female in #Jefferson. An adult male also sustained serious injuries. Both apparently shot by her ex-husband, a suspended #Newark Police officer who is in custody. Identities not released. @News12NJ pic.twitter.com/xk4aBKvCNp — Tony Caputo (@TonyCaputo) July 15, 2019

#njmornings Confirmed: 24 year veteran of #Newark police veteran shoots and kills his Ex-wife. Boyfriend with unknown injuries. Early this morning in Oak Ridge home/#Jefferson Township. Updates @News12NJ pic.twitter.com/8znNdgnaPO — Tony Caputo (@TonyCaputo) July 15, 2019

Law enforcement was sent to a home located in Jefferson Township, said prosecutors. Multiple media reports are identifying Formisano, 49. He was reportedly arrested at his parents’ home in Livingston in Essex County. Some accounts describe him and the female victim as exes, but others said they’re estranged. Two children were reportedly at the house at the time of the shooting.

The male victim’s precise injuries remain unclear. The alleged events and motivation leading up to the incident remain unclear.

People in the area said they heard sounds like fireworks.

“We heard three shots,” Julie Rivera told NJ.com. “I’ve never heard gunshots before so in my mind I’m thinking they were fireworks. And then we hear police. Our phones started blowing up, ‘Lock your doors, there was a shooting.’ And then we see everywhere, all over, that there was a shooting. The stories were coming out.”

[Screengrab via North Jersey]