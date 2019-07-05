Police Chief ‘Confident’ There Will Be More Charges in Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos

A top law enforcement official from 50-year-old Jennifer Dulos‘s Connecticut town says he thinks there will be more charges over her disappearance.

“I am confident there will be additional charges in the future and what we know specifically is that Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis have been arrested for two charges of tampering with or fabricating evidence and hindering prosecution,” New Canaan Police Chief Leon Krolikowski said in an interview for HLN.

He was asked if there’ll be other defendants in the case besides Jennifer’s estranged husband Fotis Dulos, 51, and Dulos’s former girlfriend Michelle Troconis, 44.

“We will see,” he replied..

Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24, but police said that evidence at her home showed that she was the victim of a violent crime. They also said her estranged husband’s DNA was found mixed with her blood in a sink. Dulos and Troconis then participated in a cover up, authorities said.

Fotis Dulos’ defense is considering putting on a revenge-suicide theory. Defense attorney Norm Pattis has suggested that, perhaps, Jennifer caused her own disappearance. Pattis insisted that Troconis could supply his client an alibi if police dropped charges against her.

Here’s the thing, though: She wants nothing to do with them, legally speaking. Troconis’s attorney Andrew Bowman got a judge to approve a motion prohibiting Dulos from contacting her. This happened after Troconis had reportedly been cooperating with cops.

This week, Fotis Dulos did his first sit-down interview with the press. He denied the allegations against him, but some criminal defense lawyers watching the case have taken a dim view as to whether he should be talking publicly about this case.

Jennifer and Fotis Dulos were in the middle of a contentious divorce. Their five children, ages 8 to 13, have been staying with their maternal grandmother.

