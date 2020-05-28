Our First Look at Alleged Double-Murderer Peter Manfredonia After His Arrest

Maryland officials have released the new mugshot of Peter Manfredonia, the 23-year-old alleged double-murderer and fugitive from Connecticut. Manfredonia was arrested Wednesday night in Hagerstown after days on the run.

Maryland State Police say troopers were following up on information from U.S. Marshals that the suspect might have been seen in that region. Well, it turned out to be a pretty successful tip.

“While at the travel center continuing their investigation tonight, Manfredonia was spotted coming out of a wooded area behind the center,” police said.

He was arrested without incident shortly after 9 p.m. EST, officers said.

But Maryland State Police said they’re going to keep mum for now because of the ongoing investigation. The FBI’s Baltimore Office and the Connecticut State Police will take care of that.

Manfredonia was processed in Washington County and was held there as a fugitive pending extradition.

It’s unclear if he has an attorney in this matter. He has a lot to answer for. Authorities blame him for two murders, a robbery, at least two vehicle thefts, and one kidnapping.

Theodore “Ted” DeMers, 62, was found dead Friday in Willington, Connecticut at the beginning of the crime spree, according to the timeline from the Connecticut State Police. The victim offered Manfredonia a ride after the suspect’s motorcycle broke down, according to a source close to the investigation and cited by the CT Post. A second man tried to help DeMers, but was critically injured, cops said. Authorities described him as now being in stable condition. Cynthia “Cyndi” DeMers, who was the victim’s wife, described the injured man as an elderly neighbor, according to The Hartford Courant. The source in the Courant report said that the suspect was on the way to see an ex-girlfriend when his motorcycle broke down.

Police said they quickly determined Manfredonia was behind the attack. A manhunt ensued.

A welfare check at a Derby, Connecticut residence on Sunday led to the discovery of the body of Nicholas Eisele, 23. A GoFundMe to pay for his funeral raised over $36,370 of a $10,000 goal as of Thursday afternoon.

[Mugshot via Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland]

