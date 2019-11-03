‘Witness Intimidation’: Former Federal Prosecutor Blasts Trump’s Demand to Identify Whistleblower

Of the things that are consistent about Donald Trump‘s presidency, it’s that he often sets his sights on some political opponent or another. Recently, one of those people have been the whistleblower that brought attention to the July 25 call between he and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. One former federal prosecutor, however, said Sunday that POTUS’ demand to learn this person’s identity is “witness intimidation.”

This is witness intimidation & retaliation. Period. https://t.co/dL2eniqwtG — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) November 3, 2019

“This is witness intimidation & retaliation,” said MSNBC legal analyst and former New York federal prosecutor Mimi Rocah. “Period.”

President Donald Trump faces an impeachment inquiry because he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to have Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden investigated. He has denied this being done as a quid pro quo for military aid. The POTUS and his allies often construe allegations of wrongdoing as strictly political attacks. This impeachment controversy is no question.

Trump has been demanding to learn the identity of this whistleblower.

The Whistleblower got it sooo wrong that HE must come forward. The Fake News Media knows who he is but, being an arm of the Democrat Party, don’t want to reveal him because there would be hell to pay.

Reveal the Whistleblower and end the Impeachment Hoax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2019

Mark S. Zaid, an attorney for the whistleblower, said Sunday that he offered ranking House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Devin Nunes (R-California, 22nd District) a chance for GOP members to offer written questions. He pushed back on attempts to learn his client’s identity.

END/When I rep’d #Benghazi WBers & worked closely w/@DevinNunes, not one DEM Congressman – none of whom were allies – sought to expose id or personal info abt #whistleblowers. Yet here GOP seeks to undermine integrity of #WBer system. Why is that sir? — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) November 2, 2019

