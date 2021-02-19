Misogynist Lawyer Who Murdered Federal Judge’s Son Had ‘Manila Folder’ on Justice Sotomayor

Roy Den Hollander, the misogynist lawyer who killed two men in a hunt for his perceived enemies, had a “manila folder” on Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, one of the killer’s targets said in an interview with 60 Minutes.

U.S. District Judge Esther Salas said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation discovered that Den Hollander had a locker in New Jersey.

“They found another gun–a Glock–more ammunition, but the most troubling thing they found was a manila folder with a workup on Justice Sonia Sotomayor,” said Salas, whose son Daniel Anderl, 20, was murdered by Den Hollander. Den Hollander also critically injured Salas’ husband Mark Anderl.

U.S. District Judge Esther Salas says the FBI found evidence that the man who killed her son also targeted Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Bill Whitaker reports, Sunday. https://t.co/RZn8X3QjEK pic.twitter.com/kBuQPvzR1i — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) February 19, 2021

Over the years, Den Hollander kept a somewhat notable profile as a self-styled men’s rights attorney, who sued nightclubs in New York City over ladies’ nights and represented a woman in a lawsuit opposing the male-only draft. He also left behind an array of racist and sexist writings. A terminal cancer diagnosis preceded the rampage, which reportedly had a list of targets. Ironically enough, Den Hollander only ended up shooting men.

The FBI has also said there was evidence tying him to the July 11, 2020 murder of men’s rights activist and attorney Marc Angelucci, 52, who was reportedly another person on the list. This killing occurred in San Bernardino, California. Authorities said Den Hollander soon went after Salas, who was a judge on the aforementioned draft lawsuit. On July 19, 2020, Den Hollander went to the Judge Salas’ New Jersey home, critically injuring her husband and murdering their son.

Law&Crime reached out the Supreme Court for comment on the revelations about Den Hollander’s Justice Sotomayor “folder.”

“We do not discuss security as a matter of Court policy,” U.S. Supreme Court spokesperson Kathleen L. Arberg told Law&Crime in an email.

It wouldn’t be much of a jump for Den Hollander to want to go after Sotomayor. He already had a pattern of going after judges. The list reportedly included both Salas and New York Chief Judge Janet M. DiFiore, a Manhattan judge, and another New Jersey federal judge. It is also worth mentioning that Den Hollander once disparagingly referred to Salas as an “incompetent Latina appointed by Obama.” Sotomayor is also Hispanic, and was nominated to the Supreme Court by former President Barack Obama.

[Image via OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]