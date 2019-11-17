Man Who Kidnapped Jayme Closs, Killed Her Parents Got into Prison Fight (VIDEO)

Video released this week shows Jake Patterson, the man who kidnapped teenager Jayme Closs and murdered her parents, getting into a prison fight in New Mexico.

The video is above. You can see him in the upper left hand of the screen, wearing blue. His back is to the viewer, and he’s having some sort of argument with a man in a white shirt and gray pants. They start having a fist fight. Patterson throws at least one punch, but the other man seems to throw more. The confrontation ends with both of them breaking it up, and getting on the ground, apparently for prison officials.

The video is dated August 28. The incident was reported last month, and the footage was publicized this week.

Patterson was sentenced to life in prison in May for admittedly kidnapping Closs, and murdering her parents Denise and James Closs at their Barron County, Wisconsin home on October 15, 2018. He held the girl, then 13, hostage in his residence up north in Douglas County for months before she escaped and found help in January of this year. Authorities said there’s no evidence that he knew the family from before. He claimed to have seen Jayme Closs step onto a school bus one day, and he decided then and there that he was going to kidnap her, investigators said.

Well, Patterson has since had to deal with his own time in custody. He was convicted and sentenced for state crimes in Wisconsin, but was transferred to a New Mexico facility in July. Authorities cited security concerns for the transfer, according to The Green Bay Press Gazette in September.

It was reported in October that Patterson got in trouble at Wisconsin’s Dodge Correctional Institution back in July for allegedly threatening to attack another inmate. It was also reported that once in he was in New Mexico, two inmates told him to leave their pod because of the Closs case. He got into a fight with one of them, said prison officials.

[Screengrab via 12 WISN]