Man Allegedly Tagged Police Department in Facebook Post Threatening to Blow Up Their Station

A man in Seminole County, Florida is accused of threatening to blow up a police station.

Daravius Toliver, 20, faces a count each of written threat to kill or injure, and threat to discharge a destructive device.

#New: @SanfordPolice arrest Daravius Toliver. Investigators say Toliver tagged the department in a Facebook post in June 2nd and threatened to blow up the police department. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/LsRi7GgAID — Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) June 4, 2020

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by Law&Crime, the defendant tagged the Sanford Police Department in a post on Tuesday: “I wish y’all would try some shit I’ll kill all y’all n blow up the station.”

Authorities also singled out another post in which he allegedly wrote, “Spd pull up here boy boy ima Swiss cheese that bitch.”

From the arrest report:

To “Tag” a person or entity on Facebook is a way for the publisher of a post to bring attention to the intended person or entity, in this case the Sanford Police Department, that they have been mentioned in a post. The intended person or entity’s Facebook handle will appear in bold letters on the post and the intended person or entity will be notified of the post.

Investigators said that the profile picture on the suspect’s Facebook account matched a previous booking photo for Toliver.

Police said they came into contact with him on Wednesday. An arrest was made.

The defendant remains at Seminole County Jail on a bond amount of $30,000. Records show no defense lawyer.

A first appearance was scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. EST.

[Mugshot via Seminole County]

