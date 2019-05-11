Featured Posts

Man Allegedly Caused $1,000 in Damage to Patrol Vehicle When Arrested Over Robbery

by | 3:35 pm, May 11th, 2019

A man in Colorado was arrested Saturday over a robbery, and he allegedly didn’t go quietly. Deputies say he caused more than $1,000 worth of damage to a patrol vehicle as they took him to jail. Drevon Simmons faces charges of trespass, obstruction, resisting arrest, motor vehicle theft, attempted escape, criminal mischief, and third-degree assault, says the Weld County Sheriff’s Office. He was also sought on an outstanding warrant from the city of Golden.

Authorities said they responded to a check well-being call at about 6:46 a.m. MT. Apparently, a man (Simmons) had been walking on railroad tracks with a gas can. They got in touch with him, and found out his vehicle was actually stolen from Golden.

Things escalated as the defendant allegedly fled wielding a knife. Deputies told him to drop it. He refused, but he eventually surrendered as more law enforcement arrived at the scene, authorities said.

They put him in a patrol vehicle, and he allegedly “became non-compliant.” Simmons caused over a grand of damage, they claimed.

The defendant had been wanted for allegedly entering an unlocked home in Golden, Colorado, and holding up residents, according to The Broomfield Patch. He used a “small baseball bat” to hit a male victim in the head, arm, and wrist, said local police. The suspect fled, but allegedly left behind some clothing, and he was quickly identified.

It’s unclear if Simmons has an attorney. Weld County Jail records show there is no court appearance scheduled as of Saturday afternoon.

[Mugshot via Weld County Sheriff’s Office]

