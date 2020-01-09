Judge Suspended After Allegedly Seeking Threesome with Attorney

A Kentucky judge was suspended Friday after she allegedly tried to leverage an attorney into a threesome, and retaliated against people who didn’t support her reelection campaign enough.

Dawn Gentry is off the bench, at least until the Judicial Conduct Commission holds a disciplinary hearings in about two months, according to The Courier Journal. She faces a possible reprimand, or she could be outright kicked off the bench.

Judge Gentry is asked lots of questions about a man named Stephen Penrose. She says he was her pastor before he worked in her courtroom and she was in his band. She denies one of her accusers accounts that Gentry asked her to have threesome with her and Penrose @Local12 pic.twitter.com/0Mq61tUPrk — meghan mongillo (@meghanmongillo) January 3, 2020

One of the accusers Katherine Shultz, an attorney in Judge Gentry’s family courtroom. She claims the Kenton Co Judge asked her to have a threesome with a man and sleep with her husband…in exchange she was promised more cases @Local12 pic.twitter.com/TIlV0qwNGb — meghan mongillo (@meghanmongillo) January 3, 2020

Claims against Gentry surfaced last year. She allegedly misused her power in a local panel meant to help child abuse victims. One of the former members of that panel Katherine Schulz said that Gentry hit her up on Snapchat, and told her to seduce Gentry’s husband in exchange for a better paying job on the panel.

The judge also allegedly made another indecent proposal: for Schulz to have a threesome with her and former church pastor Stephen Penrose.

The thing about Penrose is he allegedly replaced Gentry’s former case specialist Meredith Smith, who had allegedly been fired for not supporting the judge’s campaign enough.

Another attorney, Mike Hummel, alleged that he was taken off the panel for not donating enough money to the judge’s campaign.

[Screengrab via YouTube/Dawn Gentry]