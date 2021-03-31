‘I Got No Heartbeart’: Dramatic Video Shows Officers Saving Man Trapped in Crashed, Burning SUV

In situations where we don’t have time to hesitate, our training kicks in, and that could mean the difference between life and death. The driver in this incident continues to recover at the hospital. Thank you @PHXFire for the assistance. #ThisIsWhatWeDo pic.twitter.com/IegABf4c9Z — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) March 29, 2021

Video released Monday shows two Phoenix police officers saving a man from a burning, crashed SUV. The situation appeared dire.

“I got no heartbeat,” one of the cops said after pulling the unresponsive driver from the vehicle.

Body cam footage began with police rushing the scene, which was the front yard of a local home. The flames were centered on the hood and front windshield of the SUV, which had apparently hit a tree. One of the police officers–later identified as Joel Kaminsky–attempted to smash the closed, driver’s side window with a hand-held object, but to no avail. His partner, Rudy Castillo, called out to one of the residents of the nearby home.

The officer ran back holding a fire extinguisher, which he used to smash the driver’s side window and unlock the door.

Footage cuts to the sidewalk, where police examined the downed driver.

“I got no heartbeat,” Kaminsky said. “I’m doing chest compressions.” He called out to the unresponsive driver. “Come on, buddy. You got this. Come back.”

The driver did come back.

“Yes!” said the officer. “Come on. You got this. Come on. Let’s go. You got this. Come on back.”

“It’s a ‘first responder’ for a reason, and we were first there,” a smiling Kaminsky told 12 News. “We were able to be successful and that’s very rewarding.”

“Just to give something back to the community, and it’s a good feeling,” Castillo said.

[Screengrab via Phoenix Police Department]

