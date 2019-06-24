Featured Posts

‘I Curse You All’: Man on Trial for Woman’s Murder Cuts His Own Throat in Court

2:33 pm, June 24th, 2019

Court came to a screeching halt in Nebraska Monday when a man on trial for the alleged murder of Sydney Loofe, 24, insisted on the innocence of his co-defendant, and cut his own throat.

“Bailey is innocent and I curse you all,” Aubrey Trail said in court, according to Scottsbluff Star-Herald. He allegedly jabbed at his throat multiple times. It’s unclear what he used to hurt himself.

The judge ordered media to turn off their recording devices, and people were dismissed. Trail received medical treatment, and was carried out of the courthouse on a stretcher.

Trail and Bailey Boswell are charged with murder in Loofe’s death. The victim disappeared in November 2017. Trail and Boswell popped up on law enforcement’s radar in part because of a bizarre video in which they insisted on their innocence in the disappearance of Loofe, Boswell’s Tinder date.

Nebraska Assistant Attorney General Sandra Allen said in opening statements of Trail’s trial on Tuesday that the two lured Loofe out for a date, killed her, and dismembered her body into 14 pieces. This was planned and the killers purchased the items necessary for this just houses before the incident, Allen said.

Trail’s lawyer Joe Murray told jurors that this death was an accident. Loofe died of asphyxiation as part of consensual, kinky sex, he said. The defendant panicked as a result, he said.

