‘Godly Man’ Throws Tantrum at Walmart, Calls Woman B-Word in Mask Policy Argument (WATCH)

There was recently quite a scene at an Alaska Walmart. As caught on video, a potential customer threw a major fit after apparently being told he had to put on a mask.

“Get that from your Highway to Hell,” he screamed out as he pointed right in the face of a female Walmart employee. “And get out of a godly man’s face.”

It initially seemed like he was going to walk out of establishment. Nope!

“Have a good day,” said another man off camera.

The “godly man” stopped, pivoted back around, and continue to harangue everybody.

“No, I will by your very blind, ignorant–You don’t have the ability to even come up with your own fucking ideas!”

We hate to bust out a cliche, but words truly do not capture this legendary tantrum. It just goes on and on like that for almost 3 minutes.

The “godly man” demanded to see a manager while squaring off with several employees.

“No, I choose to yell, and you cannot STOP ME!” he said.

Things progressed. He got back in the female staffer’s face.

“I have the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” he said.

Another woman–apparently the person recording the incident–told the man to “stop spitting over people.” The “godly man” turned his attention toward her. They argued. He accused her of threatening hit her, and called her the B-word.

“Ain’t nobody threatening you,” she said, after he accused another person of threatening to hit him. The “godly man” called the off-screen individual the P-word, and “You aren’t even human.”

A company rep said this happened Thursday in Anchorage, according to The Sacramento Bee.

“It’s unfortunate that this individual chose to express their displeasure in such an inappropriate manner, but we’re proud our associates displayed patience and professionalism as they navigated this challenging situation,” the company said.

