Cops in Omaha, Nebraska, shot a 31-year-old knife-wielding Walmart shopper dead as she tried to stab a young child in a cart in the parking lot of the store, authorities say.

The horrifying series of events unfolded shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Walmart at 1606 South 72nd Street, according to the Omaha Police Department. A 911 caller said she needed police assistance but stopped providing information. Then, another 911 call came in saying there was a woman armed with a "large kitchen knife" who was attacking a child.

Two cops arrived on scene and walked up to the woman, later identified as 31-year-old Noemi Guzman, who was armed with a knife with the boy in the shopping cart in front of her, per police. She was allegedly making threats and refused to drop the knife. She then slashed the boy, cops say. Both cops fired their guns at Guzman, hitting her.

The child's guardian and a bystander grabbed the boy and took him to safety. His injuries are not considered to be life threatening, according to police. Guzman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video showed that Guzman shoplifted the knife she used on the boy. After swiping the knife, she then approached the boy and his guardian in a shopping aisle. Guzman allegedly brandished the knife and ordered the guardian to walk around the store with the boy in the cart.

They eventually exited the store before encountering cops. Police released harrowing still images from the officer's body camera of Guzman making a stabbing motion toward the boy.

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"The responding officers acted with professionalism and direct action to intervene and save a child's life," said Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer. "The community can be reassured in knowing that Omaha police officers stand ready to act with courage and decisiveness in the most serious situations to protect the public."

Omaha Mayor John W. Ewing Jr. thanked police for quick action that prevented a "larger tragedy."

"I am grateful for the department's professionalism and transparency," he said.

Officers say it's unclear why Guzman allegedly targeted the guardian and child. The boy's parents shared photos of his injuries with local ABC affiliate KETV which showed he suffered gashes along his face just above his ear and on his hand. He underwent surgery and is recovering at the hospital.