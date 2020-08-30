Watch Our Live Network Now

Mom Fought Back, Ripped Shoe and Piece of Shorts from Gunman Who Kidnapped Her 1-Year-Old Son: FBI

Alberto LuperonAug 30th, 2020, 6:16 pm

Suspect clothes

A Georgia mother literally took a piece or two out of the suspect who kidnapped her one-year-old son, authorities said this weekend. She ripped off part of the individual’s shorts, and took his shoe, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Though the abduction was said to be successful, officials eventually announced Saturday that the child was found and was safe.

The incident happened in Chamblee, Georgia, officials said. The suspect abducted the child at gunpoint as the boy’s mother was pushing him in a stroller. The individual’s vehicle fled, police said in a 11 alive report. Officers said they arrested two suspects in the matter: Maynor Dario Valera-Zuniga and Kristin Nicole Valera-Zuniga. Both defendants are charged with kidnapping, while Maynor Zuniga also faces a count each of aggravated assault and battery. It is unclear if they have attorneys in this matter.

