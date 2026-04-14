A Texas man went on a horrifying Walmart and Home Depot shopping spree while trying to conceal his father's shooting death, purchasing things like concrete and a "mummy"-style sleeping bag before concealing his dad's body behind their home, cops say.

Daniel Sebastian Ordonez, 31, is charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and failing to report human remains in connection with the death of his father, Daniel Antonio Ordonez, who was allegedly found in a trash bag behind a San Antonio home that the pair lived in together. Police say Daniel Antonio Ordonez was shot in the head.

Court documents obtained by the San Antonio Express-News outline how Daniel Sebastian Ordonez allegedly purchased towels, duct tape and the sleeping bag from a local Walmart. He then went to Home Depot and was captured on surveillance cameras buying gloves, a shovel, sledgehammer, clear acrylic sheets, a scoring tool for plastic sheets, CLR cleaner, two bags of concrete mix, and a trowel tool, according to his arrest affidavit.

Police say Daniel Sebastian Ordonez was in the midst of covering up his father's slaying while making the shopping runs, WOAI reports. He allegedly settled on using a plain black trash bag to hide his dad's remains — hauling the bag behind Daniel Antonio Ordonez's house and leaving it there, while also burying his phone and keys in a pot of soil.

The remains were discovered after a family member called police and reported that Daniel Antonio Ordonez was missing in early April. The relative said they had access to Daniel Antonio Ordonez's location through his smartwatch and it showed "strange activity," according to the affidavit and Express-News.

Officers went to the father's home to conduct a welfare check and found his phone and keys in the flower pot; one of his vehicles was also parked in the back and had a bullet hole in the rear window on the driver's side, per the affidavit.

Police say Daniel Sebastian Ordonez and his wife showed up while officers were at the home and confirmed that Daniel Antonio Ordonez lived there. They gave cops consent to search and the elder Ordonez was found inside the trash bag, which was lying on clear plastic sheeting with "blood leaking" out of it, the affidavit says.

Officers reported seeing "drag marks in blood on the ground near the body," according to the affidavit. A search and probe conducted inside the home allegedly revealed bloodstain reagent use and cleaning done throughout the residence.

Investigators say they checked Daniel Sebastian Ordonez's bank records and saw the purchases he made at Walmart and Home Depot on his list of recent charges. They checked the surveillance cameras and saw Daniel Sebastian Ordonez on video buying the items, according to the affidavit.

An autopsy conducted by the Bexar County Medical Examiner determined that Daniel Antonio Ordonez died from a gunshot wound to the head in a homicide.

As of Tuesday, Daniel Sebastian Ordonez has only been charged in connection with concealing his father's body. He has reportedly denied being involved in the shooting and told police he did not know what happened to his dad, per the affidavit.

Daniel Sebastian Ordonez was being held this week on a $150,000 bond. He's scheduled to appear in court on July 8.