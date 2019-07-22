Former Judge Dragged Out of Court After Being Sentenced to Jail (WATCH)

After sentencing, people start yelling, Hunter can be seen limp in an officer’s arms..taken to jail. pic.twitter.com/QQLz5n5PvC — Lauren Artino (@FOX19Lauren) July 22, 2019

The criminal case against former Juvenile Judge Tracie Hunter has always been controversial, and Monday was no exception. She was finally sentenced to six months minus one day in jail in a Hamilton County, Ohio courtroom, but things didn’t happen quietly, according to FOX 19. As seen on footage, a supporter apparently rushed the scene, but was stopped by courthouse officials. Then Hunter went limp, and was dragged out by her arms.

Here’s a closer look at what happened in court:

ICYMI: this is the chaos the erupted after former juvenile judge #traciehunter was ordered to serve 6 months in jail @WLWT #cincinnati pic.twitter.com/b8ArG8yQ1w — Alexis Rogers (@AlexisWLWT) July 22, 2019

This was years in the making. Hunter was convicted in October 2014 on a count of unlawful interest in a public contract. Her brother, Stephen Hunter, was fired as a Juvenile Court worker for punching a teen inmate, and she used her judicial power to obtain certain documents for him to use at a disciplinary hearing, prosecutors said. This included mental and physical evaluations of the boy. Stephen Hunter testified at trial that his sister gave him documents, but her defense tried to argue that this was information already on the public record.

Former Judge Hunter was only convicted on one of nine charges. Jurors were deadlocked on the remainder, and prosecutors dropped those in 2016.

The defendant was originally set to begin her jail sentence the following December, but that got postponed as she pursued an appeal. This holding process ended Monday. If there’s anything that’s been consistent in these past five years, it’s that she had steady staunch support.

Judge points out that he has received many anonymous post cards, written by Hunter supporters.

These were sent to his home. Says “no other judge should go through what I have gone through.”

“7 of them start of with, I am a registered voter..charges should be dropped” pic.twitter.com/d2gA7ZeVqq — Lauren Artino (@FOX19Lauren) July 22, 2019

Hunter wasn’t just a judge, but a pastor. In 2014, when her jail sentence seemed imminent, 92-year-old supporter Charlie Watson said he would go to jail too if she did.

