Florida Deputy Fired for Slamming Teen’s Face into the Ground During Arrest

The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that they fired a deputy seen on video slamming a teen boy’s head to concrete.

“This was not something that we were dealing with where it was life-threatening,” Sheriff Gregory Tony told CBS Miami. “There’s no weapons involved. The deputies lives weren’t in imminent danger. There was nothing that was presenting that would require a deputy to use that level of force.”

Deputy Christopher Krickovich was the law enforcement officer seen on video roughing up 15-year-old Delucca Rolle. He punched the teen in the head, and slammed his head to the ground. At the time of the incident, authorities said the minor had committed assault and resisted an officer, but footage told a different story.

Tony said he disagreed with a professional standard committee that recommended that the deputy be cleared in the incident.

Three deputies had been charged in the April 18, 2019 incident. Broward County records viewed by Law&Crime show that Krickovich pleaded not guilty to charges of battery and falsifying public records.

Sgt.Gregory LaCerra, 51, was seen pepper spraying the teen. He was also charged with battery and falsifying records, and the case against him is also ongoing. A third defendant, deputy Ralph Mackey, was charged with falsifying records, but was acquitted in a jury trial.

Benjamin Crump, an attorney for Rolle’s family, applauded the decision to fire Krickovich.

“Today’s announcement of the deputy’s firing validates what we already knew: This young boy was the victim of a brutal and unjustifiable attack by Broward law enforcement officers who were sworn to protect him,” Crump said in a statement provided to Law&Crime. “While it is unconscionable what Delucca and his family have had to endure, the decision by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office to terminate the employment of Deputy Krickovich is a significant step in the right direction. We commend the BSO for its decision to hold this officer accountable for his treatment of Delucca.”

