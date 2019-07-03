Three Broward County Deputies Charged in Violent Arrest of 15-Year-Old Boy

Three deputies in Broward County, Florida are being charged in the violent arrest of a 15-year-old Delucca Rolle.

Sgt. Gregory LaCerra, 51, and Deputy Christopher Krickovich, 29, face charges of battery, falsifying records, and conspiracy to falsify records. Prosecutors say LaCerra peppered sprayed the teen, while Krickovich slammed his head to the pavement and punched him. They and another deputy, Ralph Mackey, 49, falsified official records regarding the 15-year-old’s arrest, authorities said.

Breaking: three @browardsheriff deputies charged over their roles in the pepper spraying and arrest of teen Delucca Rolle. Charges include battery, falsifying records and conspiracy to falsify records. All misdemeanors pic.twitter.com/DrcddciWHO — David Smiley (@NewsbySmiley) July 3, 2019

Rolle was arrested April 18 for allegedly running from cops after he was observed as the passenger in a stolen car. He allegedly committed assault and resisted an officer. Video told a very different story, however, and prosecutors declined to prosecute. Footage showed the official identified as LaCerra pepper-spraying Rolle. The deputy identified as Krickovich can be seen slamming Rolle’s face to the ground, and punching his head.

Records show no attorney of record for the defendants.

Rolle’s family lawyered up, however.

“It has been over two months with a video, and the State Attorney still says that they don’t have enough evidence to charge the police officer for this crime against this child,” attorney Benjamin Crump said last week according to The Broward Palm Beach New Times. “Everybody — Stevie Wonder can see it — can see that this was an aggravated assault and battery. You don’t have to have a law degree to see that these police officers violated the constitutional rights of this child.”

[Screengrab via WPLG]