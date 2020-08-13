Watch Our Live Network Now

FBI Releases More Information as Search for Missing Mother Leila Cavett Continues

Alberto LuperonAug 13th, 2020, 4:00 pm

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is making another pitch to find missing Georgia woman Leila Cavett, 21.

Police have said that Cavett went missing after going to Florida last month. Her 2-year-old son was later found wandering in Miramar. Cops announced on July 29 that her white Chevy Silverado was found in Hollywood, the city where she was last seen.

It has been two weeks, with no apparent sign of Cavett’s current whereabouts. Cavett’s family spoke out about the case during a Thursday interview on Dr. Phil.

The FBI is also accepting tips through 1-800-CALL-FBI and an online form.

The agency announced Thursday that Cavett had been spotted in several local cities. But in response to a reporter’s question, the FBI noted it is not unusual for visitors to South Florida to visit multiple areas. (Google Maps indicates that Hollywood and Miramar are about a half-hour drive to Miami.)

Cavett’s family has said they have no idea why she–a Georgia resident with relatives in Alabama and Georgia–was in Florida. She had no known ties to that region.

“I know my daughter would never leave her son unattended,” Cavett’s mother Tina Kirby said on Dr. Phil.

She said officers were currently dealing with “red tape,” with warrants, and seeking CCTV footage. Kirby and Leila’s brother Curtis Cavett said they thought she might have met somebody online. Leila Cavett is single.

“There was a post made on Facebook that was a screenshot of a post that she had made, and then on the top of her phone, in one of her tabs, you can see a dating app, and that’s when the first indication had grown that she had met somebody in Florida,” Curtis Cavett said.

Leila Cavett with her son.

Kirby said Cavett had been selling stuff on the Facebook marketplace days before going missing. She suggested her daughter might have been raising money for gas.

But they said they did not have any substantiated indication of why she might have gone down to Florida.

“We have no reason why she was in Florida,” Curtis Cavett said.

[Featured post image via Miramar Police Department]

