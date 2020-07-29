Police Discover Truck of Missing Mother Whose 2-Year-Old Was Found Wandering Alone

Police in Miramar, Florida announced “recent developments” in the search for missing Georgia woman Leila Cavett, 21. Because of the “developments,” authorities in neighboring Hollywood, Florida are taking over as the lead agency on the case. It was later revealed that her truck was found.

UPDATE: @HollywoodFLPD announces that the truck #LeilaCavett was last seen driving has been found in their jurisdiction. It’s a mid-to-late 90s white Chevy Silverado 3500 with a red tailgate and a “Baby On Board” sign on the passenger window. https://t.co/MCEbqyb6xc https://t.co/YbtKvTxaf6 pic.twitter.com/S4IA65ZYdI — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) July 29, 2020

Miramar cops said Sunday they found a little boy wandering alone in the 1860 block of SW 68th Avenue. Police initially had no idea who he was. Eventually, they began to believe he is Cavett’s son. They voiced concern for the missing woman and released a description of the white Chevy 3500 with the “Baby on Board” sign.

“We just want you home.” Miramar Police said yesterday they were worried about Cavett’s safety. Her family is trying to stay positive but told us it’s very out of character for Leila Cavett to be without her 2-year-old son, Kamdyn. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/VJaAMHBExd — Brooke Shafer (@BrookeShaferTV) July 28, 2020

The missing woman’s family said the disappearance is a mystery. Cavett lives in Atlanta, Georgia, while the family is from Jasper, Alabama, according to The Associated Press. She didn’t have known ties to South Florida, they said.

“We just want to know that my sister is OK,” sister Gina Lewis said Tuesday. “We’re really not sure what’s going on.”

The two-year-old boy is in foster care, according to CBS Miami. Relatives said that Cavett is not in a relationship with the child’s father. They report that her last communication was with the son’s grandmother via Facebook on Sunday. They said the missing woman did not plan on going to Florida. Police are now saying she was last seen in Hollywood, and that they think she is in danger.

