Doctor Sentenced to Decades in Prison for Secretly Recording Undressed Boys Under His Care

A Colorado doctor will spend decades behind bars for secretly recording undressed boys. Justin Bowen Neisler, 32, was sentenced on Wednesday to 23 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty in a child pornography case.

“This sentence is wholly appropriate in light of the horrific acts committed by the one person besides a parent that a child is told to trust unquestionably,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn for the District of Colorado. “Our hope is that the sentence gives his victims and their parents some sense of closure and allows them to move forward with their lives.”

Neisler was charged in 2019. This Denver-based doctor posted child porn to social media, authorities said. Staffers at the website Tumblr would take one illicit account down, but another one would pop up. They reported this to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who in turn reached out to law enforcement.

In the investigation, authorities discovered that Neisler was secretly recording naked male patients during examinations. Victims were as young as 11.

The defendant pleaded guilty in January to the production of child pornography.

According to the Department of Justice on Wednesday, Neisler used a spy pen camera and iPhone to secretly record his patients while they were undressed and without them knowing. Neisler’s medical license was suspended pending charges. Federal officials say that will be forfeited after his sentencing hearing.

“I am extremely proud of the collaborative effort by the FBI Denver Child Exploitation Task Force put forth in order to ensure this defendant was brought to justice and will no longer be able to harm children again,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “Knowing that Mr. Neisler will serve the next 23 years in federal prison, ensures there is one less predator victimizing the most innocent and vulnerable members of our community. Our community is a lot safer as a result of today’s sentencing.”

Neisler reportedly had tears in his eyes when addressing the court on Wednesday.

“I intentionally and repeatedly violated the sacred trust of my patients and their families,” he said, according to CBS Denver. “I desecrated my oath to do no harm.”

He was a “predator and pedophile, not someone who made a mistake,” said prosecutors.

As part of his sentence, Neisler must spend 10 years in supervised release after prison, and was ordered to pay $10,100 in assessments to the Court into funds for victims of child exploitation crimes.

