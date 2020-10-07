Dentist Accused of Attempting to Murder Her Former Fiancé’s New Girlfriend, Posing as Good Samaritan at the Scene

A 42-year-old dentist was indicted in Westchester County, New York on Wednesday for the alleged attempted murder of her former fiancé’s new girlfriend. Prosecutors say that the defendant, Alika Crew, crouched behind the driver’s side seat in the victim’s car and stabbed her, then returned to the scene pretending to be a Good Samaritan.

The incident occurred on July 28 in New Rochelle. Video of the aftermath of the alleged stabbing was quickly obtained by local news. You can watch that above.

The video shows the victim, 30, holding her neck area and calling for “help.” This was after she fled her vehicle. Crew allegedly chased her down and used a razor blade, injuring her rival’s neck and hand. Prosecutors say that the woman’s neck may be permanently damaged.

Witness Denise Ward told CBS News that she saw the women “tussling” by the bushes.

The victim could be heard on the video saying that she was cut in the throat. Ward said she called 911, but said police told her they had already been called about a “dog bite.”

Eventually the defendant returned to the scene, where she is accused of pretending to help the woman she allegedly attacked. The victim identified Crew as the person who attacked her; she said Crew wasn’t a doctor who was trying to help. Prosecutors say that Crew and her ex-fiancé were still living together at the time, and that the victim was driving away from the residence after staying the night.

Crew was arrested at the scene.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino Jr. announced on Wednesday that a grand jury indicted Crew on seven felony counts—the most serious being attempted second-degree murder. Crew is also charged with three counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful imprisonment. Crew was also hit with a misdemeanor charge for fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Crew pleaded not guilty to the charges on Wednesday. The defendant’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 2. She is currently out of jail, having posted $200,000 bail.

[Image via YouTube/CBS News screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]