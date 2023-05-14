Body found in Arby’s freezer, police say

A woman’s body was found inside a freezer at an Arby’s restaurant in New Iberia, Louisiana, Friday evening.

Officers with the New Iberia Police Department were called about the deceased female just before 6:30 p.m.

“Upon arrival, officers located a female inside a walk-in freezer, showing no signs of life,” detectives said in a press release posted to Facebook. The woman was identified as an employee of the restaurant — local media reports claim the woman was a manager.

Investigators don’t believe “foul play” was involved in the death, but told reporters on scene that the death does appear “suspicious.”

Arby’s corporate communications team sent the following statement to KATC:

We are aware of the incident that took place at our franchised location in New Iberia, LA. The franchisee is cooperating fully with local authorities as they conduct their investigation. Due to this being an active investigation, we defer any further comment to the police department.

It’s unclear how long the woman was in the freezer for. Police say they will not be releasing her identification at this time.

