A woman, both a nurse and the mother to a son, was found shot to death after being kidnapped, according to local reports out of Michigan.

Detroit cops said that the suspect, Jamere Miller, 36, kidnapped Patrice Latoya Wilson on Saturday at approximately 7:40 a.m. in the 4200 block of St. Antoine Street.

“The vehicle in connection with this crime is a Black 2020 Lincoln Nautilus, license plate number 0PKS20,” police wrote. “The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information, please call (313) 596-2260.”

Officers said that Miller took Wilson as she was leaving work after an overnight shift at Detroit Receiving Hospital.

“He approached our victim just as she was getting into the driver’s side of her vehicle,” said Capt. Donna McCord of the Detroit Police Department, according to WXYZ. “He then got inside the vehicle and forced her over and fled with her inside.”

Her mother, Rosalyn Livingston, told the outlet during the search about getting a call from someone who described speaking to Wilson on the phone. Then there was screaming, and Wilson’s phone went dead.

Livingston described Miller as Wilson’s somewhat obsessive ex-boyfriend.

“The more she pulled away…he was sending flowers,” she said of the former couple. “If you go by her house there are things at her door that she kind of like left there to let him know, ‘I am not accepting things from you.'”

Livingston said her 15-year-old son died in 2003 when a car hit him. To this day, she does not know who did it, she said. She voiced hope that her daughter Patrice would be able to talk Miller “into letting her go.” She described her daughter Patrice as, in the words of the outlet, quiet, studious, and a good mother.

“I just want her to come home so she can see her son,” she said. “Tomorrow is Mother’s Day.”

But Wilson was found dead at an apartment complex in the city of Novi, Michigan, off Haggerty Road between 9 and 10 Mile roads, according to WDIV. She had been shot, but it is unclear how many times, officers reportedly said. Cops did not say if they arrested anyone in this incident.

WXYZ had a similar report, in which a source said Wilson was found in a trunk of a vehicle in a parking lot in Novi.

“It is with deep sadness that we offer heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and DMC colleagues of cherished nurse leader Patrice Wilson, as well as Patrice’s mother, another dedicated DMC team member,” Detroit Receiving Hospital said, according to WDIV. “Patrice was not just a co-worker but a loving friend to many at the DMC. Grief counseling is available for all staff at our Adult Central Campus hospitals.”

